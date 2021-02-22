Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Global Segment, Demand, Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Linear alkylbenzenes (LAB) is an organic compound with the molecular formula C6H5CnH2n+1, which is also known as detergent alkylate. The LAB is extensively used as a chemical intermediate to form linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS), which is used as a surfactant in detergents and cleaning products. Furthermore, others applications include use in agricultural herbicides, emulsion polymerization, wetting agents, electric cable oil, ink solvents, and paints. The LAB is mainly produced from n-paraffins, kerosene, and benzene. It is widely preferred owing to its low cost and biodegradable nature, and therefore it is extensively used as a replacement for dodecylbenzene sulfonate, a non-biodegradable surfactant.

Growing awareness pertaining to hygiene is likely to boost the demand for detergents & cleaners and thus positively impact the linear alkyl benzene market for surfactant application over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization due to increasing population are also expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period 2018-2023. Growing preference for bio-based surfactants, particularly in developed economies owing to the stringent regulations by EPA against the use of non-biodegradable dodecylbenzene sulfonate is attributed to the growth of the global linear alkyl benzene market over the forecast period.

On the basis of the application, the global linear alkyl benzene market is segmented into linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS) manufacturing and non-surfactant applications. LAS is sub-segmented based on applications into consumer cleaning products and industrial & commercial cleaners. The consumer cleaning products are further segmented by product types into detergents, scouring products, soap, shampoo, and others. The non-surfactants applications are segmented into agricultural herbicides, wetting agents, electric cable oil, ink solvents, paint industry, and others. LAS accounted to be the major end-use application of linear alkyl benzene in 2017 and is expected to continue market growth at an exponential rate during the forecast period. Industrial cleaners segment is accounted to hold the large market share is owing to the rapid industrialization in emerging economies and the large-scale consumption in 2017 and is expected to show a considerable growth during the forecast period. However, growing consumption of linear alkyl benzene sulfonate-based surfactants for both personal care and home care applications such as liquid & powder detergents, scouring products, soaps (laundry, bathing, and utensil washing), and shampoo among other owing to its bio-degradable nature are likely to exhibit exponential market growth during the forecast period.

The global linear alkyl benzene market is segmented by application and region.

