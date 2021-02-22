Global Windshield Wiper Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Windshield Wiper is a device used to keep the window clean, moving back and forth across the windshield countless times as they sweep the water away. A Windshield Wiper mainly consists of a pivot socket, two end ferrules, a spring steel sheet and a rubber strip. The spring sheet steel in Windshield Wiper dispersive pressure to the whole and make all parts of the Windshield Wiper bear averaged force, removing the rain mark and scratch on the windscreen. The Windshield Wiper can last longer, coupled with uniform force, anti-sun, simple structure and lighter weight features.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Windshield Wiper in India, including the following market information:

India Windshield Wiper Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Windshield Wiper Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

India Windshield Wiper Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Windshield Wiper Market 2019 (%)

The global Windshield Wiper market was valued at 7386.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7849.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. While the Windshield Wiper market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Windshield Wiper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Windshield Wiper production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Windshield Wiper Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

India Windshield Wiper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wiper Blade

Wiper Arm

India Windshield Wiper Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

India Windshield Wiper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

OEMs Market

Aftermarket

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total India Windshield Wiper Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Valeo

Bosch

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Denso

Trico

ITW

HELLA

CAP

HEYNER GMBH

AIDO

Lukasi

Mitsuba

DOGA

METO

Pylon

KCW

