Smart Highways Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, COVID 19 Analysis ,Growth, Trends and Forecast – Year 2023

The global Smart Highways Market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for congestion free, reliable and improved travel experience among the end users. Smart highways basically refer to incorporation of different technologies into the roads for generating solar energy, for improving the operation of autonomous cars or for lighting and monitoring the condition of the roads. Increasing need for better and sustainable roads and highways is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of smart highways market.

Get Free Sample Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2931

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of smart highways is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). Smart highways are gaining popularity with growing need for reliable, safe and congestion free is driving the growth of smart highways market. Technological advancements and economic growth is influencing the industry dynamics. Also, increasing demand for smart highways from medium and small enterprises is one major factor driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of intelligent transport system (ITS) and developing infrastructure are major factors expected to boost the growth of smart highways market.

On the other hand, lack of accurate driver information and inappropriate traffic flow due to poor highway communication infrastructure are major factors hindering the growth of smart highways market. Moreover, lack of technical knowledge among drivers and lack of training about the smart highway rules, regulations and technologies are other factors which may hamper the market growth.

Read More :

https://sites.google.com/site/constructionmarketreports/live-ip-broadcast-equipment-market—industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2025

https://www.evernote.com/shard/s673/sh/db57d433-479b-5ed2-7812-64d0edec682a/2d2c9e890b6c22f14fd2d8d83654d1f5

https://marketresearchnews2.webnode.com/l/live-ip-broadcast-equipment-market-is-projected-to-expand-at-a-healthy-growth-rate-by-2025/

Key Players:

Alcatel-Lucent (U.S.), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain), Siemens AG (Germany), Kapsch AG (Germany), LG CSN (South Korea), CISCO Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), International Business Machine (IBM) (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Smart Highways Market.

Industry News

December 2017 – LG has developed an LTE-based autonomous driving technology as part of its ongoing effort to make a presence in the next-generation vehicle market. The company wants to enable vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-person (V2P) communications at high speeds using long-term evolution (LTE) networks.

December 2017 – Siemens has unveiled a new range of passively safe traffic signal poles which they say, offers customers longer life passively safe poles in a wide variety of forms, finish and lengths from 2m to 6m. The new poles are CE marked with a unique specification label confirming key features as required by BS EN 12899 including construction material, corrosion resistance and strength characteristics.

December 2017 – Siemens has been awarded new ITS contract in Northern Ireland. A new long-term contract to maintain traffic management equipment throughout Northern Ireland for a minimum of four years has been awarded to Siemens by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), NI. The principal objectives of the contract are to maintain a high level of equipment availability and to respond and rectify any faults which may arise on the equipment. Siemens will also carry out routine maintenance inspections and lamp changes at the appropriate intervals to check they adhere to current standards.

Smart Highways Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of smart highways appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Smart Highways Global Market – Segmentation

The smart highways market can be classified into 5 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises of intelligent transportation management system, intelligent traffic management system, communication system and monitoring system

Segmentation by Display: Comprises of variable message signs, digital signage and others

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises of cloud and on premise

Segmentation by Service: Comprises of managed service, maintenance and operation service and consultancy service

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Smart Highways Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the smart highways market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Alcatel-Lucent, CISCO Systems, Inc., International Business Machine (IBM) and Xerox Corporation among others. Also, due to the growing demand for improved travel experience in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Smart highways market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rise in IT technology and increasing adoption of upcoming technologies in the transportation industry in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for smart highways is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has created a niche in the world of market research. It is counted among the top market research companies that offer well-researched and updated market research reports and insights to businesses of all sizes. What sets us apart is our super-responsive team that offers quality work keeping clients abridged of the prospective challenges and opportunities in various markets. Our team is adept in their space as well as patiently listens to every client.

The best part is they know their work inside out and possess the expertise to guide the client in the right direction and achieve results on a tight deadline. We are a one-stop solution for all your data research needs. Our team does not believe in the “one size fits all” approach to creating a report that is detailed and concise. We handle 13 industry verticals including Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Information and Communications Technology, Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Food, Beverages & Nutrition, Automobile, Consumer and Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Equipment, Packaging & Transport, Construction, and Agriculture. With our unique approach for every market report, we aim to reach the zenith in qualitative business intelligence and syndicated market research.

Our Forte

Strong industry focus

Robust methodology

Tailor-made solutions

Disruptive research

Cutting-edge detailed reports

Competitive pricing

Domain expert researchers

Timely delivery

Ground-breaking approach

Advanced and transparent research methodology

Cover latest trends and innovations

https://thedailychronicle.in/