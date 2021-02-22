Encephalomalacia Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends

Market Highlights

Cerebral softening (encephalomalacia) may be seen in a localized area of the brain depending on the cause. however, it can affect virtually any part of the brain, possibly damaging tissues of the frontal, occipital, parietal, and temporal lobe.

However, the number of hospitals has increased to a great extent, which is influencing the growth of the market positively. Moreover, increasing demand for better treatment and changing reimbursement policies have fueled the market growth. According to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, it is estimated that 13%-16% of the United States suffer from brain disease/disorder.

Increasing prevalence of neurological/brain disorder like epilepsy, rising need for better treatment, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market.

The global encephalomalacia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global encephalomalacia market owing to the presence of huge patient population, high health care spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

