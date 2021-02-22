Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis 2023 – Opportunities, revenue

Overview

Atopic dermatitis is one of the most common but severe types of eczema, which causes red, itchy rash usually on the arms, cheeks, and legs. It makes the patient’s skin and immune system extremely sensitive and reactive to the smallest allergens or irritants.

Atopic dermatitis most commonly affects children and infants, and studies show that in recent years, one of the major causes for its prevalence is air pollution.

According to a report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global atopic dermatitis market has been assessed to witness remarkable growth at an 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global atopic dermatitis market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of atopic dermatitis, the increasing incidence of food allergies, and the rising level of air pollution.

The global atopic dermatitis market in developing and underdeveloped countries is driven by the government expenditure towards growing the healthcare sector, growing awareness among consumers about atopic dermatitis, and the presence of a large younger population, among others.

