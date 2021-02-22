Automotive Steering System Market Share, Trends, Value, Emerging Technologies, Growth, And Regional Outlook by 2025

Automotive Steering System Market -Overview

The change from traditional manual steering systems is expected to motivate the automotive steering market 2020. The semiconductor and electronics industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 7% CAGR is expected to guide the income of the market to USD 5,500 by 2025.

The focus on vehicular safety has been rising steadily in the past few years as the number of road accidents has risen significantly. The investment in production technology is expected to transform the automotive steering system market manufacturers in the impending period. The upswing in the purchasing power of consumers is likely to motivate the automotive steering system market in the upcoming period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental insight into the automotive steering market is segmented into steering system, vehicle type, components, end market, and regions.Based on the steering system, the automotive steering market comprises of electrically powered, manual, electro-hydraulic powered, and hydraulic powered.On the basis ofvehicle types, the automotive steering market comprises of commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. The components basis of segmenting the automotive steering market comprises of steering sensor & column, hydraulic pump, and electric motor.Based on the end market, the automotive steering market comprises of OEMand aftermarket. Based on the regions, the automotive steering market comprises of APAC, North America, Europe, and the rest of the regions.

Automotive Steering System Market Size Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the automotive steering market consists of regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, and the rest of the regions. The European regionis responsible for the principal market in automotive steering due to the increasing demand for automotive steering in this region. The automotive producer istransforming towards the novel technology for increasing lightweight components in order to amplify the fuel efficiency of the car. The keypromising economies, such as Thailand, India, and China, are becoming the production hubs for automotive OEM’s. The surge in the income level and expanding disposable income levels has led to the development of the market in this region. The presentlyflourishing automotive industry, pooled with increasinglyrising disposable income, is anticipated to addconsiderably in the augmentation of the automotive steering market. The rise in the promising countries will lead to the development of the automotive steering system market in the impending period.

Competitive Analysis

The inventions being discovered or attempted in the market are also considered to provide further opportunities for growth in the coming period.The effect of global currencies is expected to have a significant effect on market growth. The upsurge in exports is expected to create constructive situation for expansion in the coming period. The bearing of global trade policies by various administrations is expected to further enhance the market expansion potential in the forecast period. The inclusion of certain elements of functionality in production facilities is likely to create better supply potential for the overall market. The streamlining of the distribution channels is expected to create better supply chains and lead to a more positive effect on the global market. The momentum of change in the market is predicted to create new opportunities for growth in the forecast period. The availability of new sources of raw material is likely to induce more opportunities for growth in the market.

The imperative players in the automotive steering market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), TRW Automotive Holdings (U.S.), Sona Koyo Steering System Ltd. (India), and JTEKT Corporation (Japan). Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Gmbh (Germany), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.), China Automotive System Inc. (China), and Thyssenkrupp Presta (U.S.) to name a few.

