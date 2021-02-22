Automotive Seat Heater Market Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player and Regional Outlook by 2023

Automotive Seat Heater Market Outlook:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global automotive seat heater market is projected to rise with a CAGR of 6% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The report discusses the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive seat heater market and provides a reliable estimation of the potential volatility of demand over the forecast period.

The automotive seat heater consists of various components such as an integrated temperature control module, a heater chip, a switch, and a wiring harness. Seat heaters are a form of cushion capable of generating heat when energized and are installed in commercial vehicles as well as in passenger cars.

The automotive seat heaters are either made up of carbon fiber technology or composite fiber technology. They can be easily fitted to the bottom of the seat and easily integrated with leather-covered seats.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Growth and Dynamics:

Automotive users and buyers of high-end vehicles are giving increased preference to the level of comfort gained by the use of enhanced automotive components. The use of automotive seat heaters increases the comfort level of riders while traveling long distances. The rising demand for comfort and energy capabilities in vehicles, along with a rise in demand for high-end passenger cars with enhanced features, are directly contributing to the growth of the industry.

Nevertheless, the growth of this market is expected to be limited by declining consumer confidence in the use of seat heaters due to a rise in the number of fire accidents in the seat, mainly due to seat heater coils.

Market Segmentation

The global market for automotive seat heater has been segmented into type, sales channel, and vehicle type.

Based on type, the global automotive seat heater market has been segmented into carbon fiber heater, composite fiber heater.

By the sales channel, the global automotive seat heater market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive seat heater market has been segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global automotive seat heater market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The North American region dominates the global market for automotive seat heaters due to the increased penetration of high-end luxury cars in the U.S. and Mexico. Low-temperature conditions in most parts of the region are contributing to higher demand for automotive seat heater systems.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to rise at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The presence of developing nations in the region, such as India and China, among others, where people are frequently inclined to use high-end automotive components like seat heaters, is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region, like Changchun SET Electronics Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd., and Langfang Golden Time Technology Development Co., Ltd., is bolstering market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

The industry leaders in the global automotive seat heater industry include II-VI Marlow, Inc. (U.S.), Gentherm (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Changchun SET Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), I.G. Bauerhin GmbH (Germany), Champion Seat Systems (U.S.) Kongsberg Automotive (Norway), Langfang Golden Time Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China), and Seat Comfort Systems (U.S.), among others.

