Conformal Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

growth in the U.S. Usage of conformal coatings in the aerospace is booming due to increase in manufacturing of aircraft and defence equipment. For instance, according to the International Trade Association, the U.S. aerospace industry accounted for exports worth USD 147 billion in 2016. Growing demand for wearable devices, wireless speakers and electric vehicles is propelling the market growth for electronic devices. Additionally, the Canadian government’s connecting programme to provide internet connection to each and every person in Canada is stimulating the product demand.
regulations laid by the European Union (EU) to reduce the carbon emission. Moreover, industries using conformal coatings must comply with the requirements of the REACH system (Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemicals) due to use of volatile solvents in conformal coatings. Germany is set to witness elevated growth over the forecast period due to expertize in the production of essentials for printed technology such as electronic devices, printing processes and chemicals.
Additionally, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, total production of Indian electronics hardware goods is expected to rise over USD 100 billion by 2020. Introduction to robotics to manage process and equipment for nuclear power generation is propelling the market growth.
Dow Chemical Industry
Specialty Coatings System Inc.
Global Manufacturing Services, Inc
HemiSeal
Henkel AG & Co. KgaA
Chemtronics
H.B.Fuller Company
Electrolube
Europlasma NV
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd