Modular Data Center Market 2017 Size, Projections, SWOT Analysis, Product Research and Forecast by 2025

The global modular data center market 2020 would reach a higher valuation by the year-end of 2025 with a 24.40% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed that with the help of several, this market would gain better prospects.

Notable traction in the modular data center has had a fantastic approach that incorporates contained units, primarily in the form of prefabricated modules. The centers knowingly increase the speed of deployment at a lower cost in focus on improvising flexible operations. In a more straightforward word, the providers of modular data center offer both all-in-one consolidated modules and separate modules of individual functions such as IT servers, power systems, and cooling systems. The need for these functions and service have resulted in rising adoption of modular data center in the global market. All these factors have thus influenced the flourishment of the global modular data center market in the present and would continue for the forecast period.

At the same time, the rising need for energy-efficient coupled with rapidly deployable data centers, as well as increasing demand for reducing capital expenditure, is the boosting factor for the market’s growth. Another essential factor boosting the market’s growth is attributed to the surging deployment of data centers in disaster-prone areas. This could bring new opportunities to the market with the help of considerable investments made by renowned companies and shareholders.

HVAC systems are crucial in every data center, thus suspended dust and other particles in the air can destruct the servers if they are not properly filtered before entering the server room. Therefore, such problems can be avoided with the help of using highly efficient air ventilation systems. Even maintaining a temperature of server room air quality, and humidity ensures the efficient working of the server. All these parameters are taken care by HVAC systems, which surges the overall data center, resulting in the growth of the modular data center market. Thus, with extreme demand of these HVAC systems is expected to have flourished growth of the market in foreseeable years.

Renowned vital players in the modular data center market are offering a wide range of multidisciplinary modular data center services to clients along with innovative solutions to assist them in meeting reliability challenges and achieve design flexibility, energy efficiency, and operational leniency. Thus, such a rising focus on offering services has also been one of the top trends in the global market for modular data centers.

On the contrary, the factor of vendor lock-in issue might resist the adoption of modular data centers by players in the future.

Key Players of Market

The prominent companies identified by MRFR in its latest report on global modular data center include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK), CommScope Holding Company, Inc (US), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), and Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada).

Regional Framework

The global market for modular data center stretches across the critical regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Among these regions, North America has already occupied the largest market share in 2017, with having a market value of USD 6,284.6 million. By now, the market has a tough target to register a CAGR of 22.65% during the growth period. The progress of the market in North America is basically driven by the rising investments by enterprises, mainly in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. With this, even high adoption among BFSI and IT & telecom sector is also probably to propel the modular data center market in North America.

The region of Asia-Pacific, as presented in the reports, was the second-largest market in 2017, and was valued at USD 3,560.6 million. By now, this region projects to exhibit a promising growth at the highest CAGR of 27.20%. The growth of the market is primarily backed by increasing data center traffic in main developing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Segmentation:

The primary segments as per which the study over the global market for the modular data center are component, data center size, tier, and end-user.

The component type in the segmental analysis includes Functional Module (All-In-One Functional Module, Individual Functional Module (IT Module, Electrical Module, and Mechanical Module)), and Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Infrastructure Management).

The Data Center Size type in the segmental analysis includes large data centers, mid-sized data centers, and enterprise datacenters segments.

The tier type in the segmental analysis includes tier 4, tier 3, tier 2, and tier 1.

The end-user type in the segmental analysis, thus, includes BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Education, Manufacturing, Energy, and more.

