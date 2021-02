Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. Sodium hydroxide has diverse industrial applications due to its strong alkaline nature. It is integral to the manufacture of petroleum products, pulp and paper, alumina, textiles, and soaps and detergents, along with its application in chemical processing, water treatment and petroleum processing.

For commercial purposes, caustic soda is used either in a 32%, 45% of 50% etc. aqueous solution or as a solid. Industrially, caustic soda is most commonly manufactured by the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. The co-products formed from the electrolytic production of caustic soda are chlorine and hydrogen.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Hydroxide in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Sodium Hydroxide Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market 2019 (%)

The global Sodium Hydroxide market was valued at 33720 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 40060 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Sodium Hydroxide market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sodium Hydroxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sodium Hydroxide production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Processing

Chemical Processing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sodium Hydroxide Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sodium Hydroxide Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Sodium Hydroxide Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

including the following:

DowDuPont

OxyChem

Westlake (Axiall)

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor Ltd

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Haili Chemical

Huatai Group

Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

