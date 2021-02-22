Global Demulsifier Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Insights:

Hot melt adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives which are able to create a strong and flexible bond between materials. They provide thermal resistance and stability, environmental compatibility, and excellent finish to applied surfaces owing to which they experience high demand from end-use industries such as food packaging, building & construction, wood working, carton-sealing, and others. The global hot melt adhesives market is likely to showcase noteworthy expansion over the forecast period of 2017-2023, asserts Market Research Future

(MRFR) in a detailed study. Raising environmental concerns regarding the use of solvent-borne adhesives has acted as major force motivating the shift towards the use of hot melt adhesives. This has propelled the demand for hot melt adhesives across diverse industry verticals. Expansion of key end-use industries has induced demand within the market. On the other hand, fluctuations in the price and availability of raw materials might hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global hot melt adhesives market has been segmented based on type and application. By type, the global hot melt adhesives market has been into ethylene vinyl acetate and polyolefin hot melts. The ethylene vinyl acetate segment is dominating the market due to their extensive application in food packaging, electronics, and construction industry. Ethylene vinyl acetate segment is expected to showcase the maximum growth over the forecast period on account of high demand from end-user industries. Hot melt adhesives are highly preferred over water-based adhesives due to their high mechanical strength and excellent paraffin solubility. Polyolefin hot melts are a combination of tackifiers and base resins which make them moisture and water resistant as well as resistant to polar solvents and solutions.

By application, the global hot melt adhesives market has been segmented into food packaging, buildings & construction, wood working, carton- sealing and others. The packaging segment accounts for the largest share of the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

· Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

· Arkema

· Dow Corning Corporation

· H.B. Fuller Company

· RPM International Inc.

· Huntsman International LLC.

· Sika AG

· The 3M Company

· the Dow Chemical Company

Industry Updates

March 2019- LyondellBasell, a global leader in polyolefin technologies announced that HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) had selected its fifth generation Spheripol polypropylene process technology for a new polypropylene plant in India.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global hot melts adhesives market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2015 and is expected to retain its lead over the forecast period. High demand generated by end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and defense spur the growth of the market in Europe. The UK, France, and Germany are the country-specific markets within Europe.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market for hot melt adhesives on account of continuous demand from key end-use industries in the region. Industries such as general consumer packaging, electronics, and woodworking have shifted to hot melt adhesives due to their reliability and versatility which generates high demand for hot melt adhesives. Moreover, hot melt adhesives offer advantages such as low VOC emission, durable retention, and quick setting due to which they are experiencing much demand from the automobile and transport sector. Expansion of the automotive industry in the region acts as a plus for the growth of the market. India and Japan are the key contributors to the APAC market.

North America hot melt adhesives market is spurred by substantial application and demand from the expanding packaging industry.

Accelerated production and manufacturing of polyurethane units in heavy end use industries is expected to speed up the growth of the market in Latin America. Countries such as Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina are expected to contribute majorly to the market growth in Latin America.

Meanwhile, the MEA market has suffered a setback due to declining crude oil prices and economic slowdown in the region.

