Dental infection treatment Market Dynamics, Developments, Potential Players & Worldwide Opportunities

Global Dental Infection Treatment Market – Overview

Dental infection or tooth abscess is an infection of teeth, gums and associated tissue caused by a bacterial infection. Tooth abscess leads to pus formation and if left untreated can lead to serious, even life-threatening, complications. The symptoms of a tooth abscess include severe, persistent, throbbing pain in the tooth which can radiate to the jawbone, neck and other associated parts of the head, fever, swelling in cheeks, swollen lymph nodes, sensitivity to hot and cold foods etc. The spread of infection results in foul smell and foul-taste in mouth. The periapical tooth abscess is the most dangerous as bacteria invade the dental pulp which is the innermost part of the tooth that contains blood vessels, nerves and connective tissue.

The market for dental infection treatment is highly fragmented due to large number of players especially in the drugs segment which has put pressure on the profit margin, rise of low quality and low cost drug products manufactured by companies operating from regions with poor regulatory framework which reduces the market of quality drug products. Also the market for dental infection treatment is highly dependent on product development strategy such as high quality fills and cements. The drug segment is growing at a slow pace due to saturation of the market. Considering all these factors, the market for dental infection treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 8.6 % during 2017-2023.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, 19% of the children aged 5-19 years and 31% of adults aged 20-44 have untreated dental caries. According to the WHO, worldwide, 60–90% of school children and nearly 98% of adults have dental cavities, which often leading to pain and discomfort. According to findings from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, (2012), one out of every two American adults aged 30 and over has periodontal disease. According to findings from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012, approximately 91 % of US adults aged 20–64 had dental caries in permanent teeth.

Global Dental Infection Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

Kerr Corporation, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Pfizer .Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd., Bayer HealthCare, Ultradent Products Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Dental Infection Treatment Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Aug-16 – Henry Schein had announced that it had acquired 80% ownership of Marrodent, which is a full service dental distributer of Poland, thus marking Henry Schein’s entry into the dental market of Poland.

Jul-16 – Kitron signed supply agreement with Dentsply Sirona. This agreement will add Kitron as a new supplier for Dentsply Sirona

Jun-16 – Septodont Company had launched a bioactive and biocompatible root canal sealer named BioRoot RCS.

May-16 – 3M acquired Semfinder, a leading developer of precise semantic coding of medical services.

May-16 – 3M Knifeless Tech Systems was acquired by 3M. The business acquired is an installation tool used to cut self-adhesive films applied to vehicle wraps.

Apr-16 – Straumann acquired 51% residual ownership of Neodent. This deal augments Straumann’s presence in the tooth replacement sector in the Latin American region and Brazil, which is the second largest market for implant dentistry.

Feb-16 – Septodont Company acquired DLA, an injectable dental anesthetic manufacturing plant from Dentsply International.

Global Dental Infection Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

US accounts for the maximum market share due to greater use of medications and greater expenditure on healthcare. The faster market uptake of new technology and devices in the US is also an important driver of the market for global dental infection treatment. The presence of large device companies in the developed regions is also a major driver of the market. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and rising awareness regarding the health hazards of this condition. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the most future potential and it is estimated to be led by China and India. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to witness a moderate growth due to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare penetration.

