Apheresis Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis

Market Scenario

The global apheresis market is presumed to register 10.2 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic renal diseases, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Apheresis is referred to as the procedure of separating and purifying the blood for treating several renal, neurological, autoimmune, hematological, and other diseases. Apheresis involves removal of the blood from the donor or patients and collecting it into an apparatus which separates the component from the blood. The rest of the blood is sent to the patients or the donors. The separation is mainly done using filtration and centrifugation.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the growing prevalence of chronic renal diseases and blood-related diseases, the global apheresis market is considered to stimulate during the estimated period. Increasing complex surgical procedures, rising demand for different component of blood, and growing number of accidents across the globe are considered to augment the market growth in the coming years. Demand for platelets and plasma has also increased which is further impacting the global market positively. Moreover, with continuous advancement in technology and growing need for advanced and automated devices, the market is likely to foster.

On the flip side, high cost of procedures and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major factors considered to impede the market growth in the coming years.

Global Apheresis Market: Segmental Analysis

The global apheresis market has been segmented on the basis of product, procedure, methods, application, end-users, and region.

By mode of product, global apheresis market has been segmented into devices and disposables. The devices segment has been further sub-segmented into platelets separators, plasma separators, and others.

By mode of procedure, the global apheresis market has been segmented into leukapheresis, plateletpheresis, plasmapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, and others.

By mode of methods, the global apheresis market has been segmented into filtration and centrifugation. Among these, centrifugation is further sub-segmented into intermittent flow centrifugation, continuous flow centrifugation, and others.

By mode of application, the global apheresis market has been segmented into oncological diseases, immunological diseases, hematological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, neurological diseases, and others.

By mode of end-users, the global apheresis market has been segmented into hospitals, blood banks, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, apheresis market span across regions namely, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, America is considered to hold the largest position in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the assessment period. The growth is attributed to the advancement in technology and growing opportunity for apheresis products coupled with the presence of a huge patient population suffering from chronic diseases.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing region in the global market owing to the growing demand for blood components for patients. Moreover, rapid development in the healthcare industry along with growing expenditure on health care is considered to contribute to the growth of the global market.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Terumo BCT Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care (Germany), Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nikkiso Ltd. (Japan), HemaCare Corporation (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. (Japan), Therakos, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

