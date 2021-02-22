Mobile Robotics Market Revenue, Future Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Mobile Robotics Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis:

Mobile robotics is developing in leaps and bounds due to the integration of AI and IoT in manufacturing processes. Market reports linked to the semiconductor and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is poised to expand with a CAGR of 17.15% approximately in the forecast period.

The superior reliability and accessibility offered by mobile robotics is boosting their demand in various setups. The application of mobile robotics in hazardous and monotonous tasks is increasing their demand substantially. The market is increasing substantially owing to the expansion of the industrial segment coupled with the massive advancements in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The application of mobile robotics in personal household, oceanic exploration, space exploration, automotive and warehousing expected to further the market share in the upcoming years.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of global Mobile Robotics Market are – iRobot Corporation (US), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), KUKA Robotics Corporation (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Harvest Automation (US), FANUC Ltd (Japan), Epson America, Inc., (US), Universal Robots (Denmark) and Yaskawa Motoman Robotics (US)

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the market is carried out on the basis of components, navigation type, application and vertical. On the basis of components, the market is segmented into software and hardware. The hardware component is additionally segmented into control units, power units, sensors, motors, and others. The navigation type segment of the market is segmented into unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). The application- based segmentation of the market consists of entertainment, inspection & maintenance, domestic household tasks, education & research, security & surveillance, and others. On the basis of vertical, the mobile robotics market is segmented into manufacturing, logistics & warehousing, military & defense, healthcare, retail, automotive, and others.

Regional Insights:

The region-wise analysis of the market encompasses regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. The North American region is controlling the mobile robotics market owing to the deployment of mobile robots for various industrial applications and well-established robotics techniques. Furthermore, the governments in the US, Mexico, and Canada are advancing to inspire the acceptance of mobile robotics in the aerospace & defense sector. Also, the North American region is experiencing a high implementation of mobile robotics for home uses such as lawn mowing, vacuum & floor cleaning, and others. The Asia Pacific region holds the next major market for mobile robotics sowing to the rising industrialization and manufacturing actions in this region. Nations such as India, China, and Japan are implementing mobile robotics on a large scale for manufacturing, defense, education, healthcare, and personal assistant applications. The European region is responsible for the third major market for mobile robotics owing to the acceptance of mobile robotics in the automotive and healthcare industries in France, Germany, and the UK.

Intended Audience

Robot manufacturers

Software developers

Mobile robotics system providers

Automation systems provider

Research organizations

Government bodies

Sensor manufacturers

Industrial robots manufacturers

Robot distributors

