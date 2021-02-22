Lubricants Market, Business Opportunities, Leading Players, COVID-19 Overview, Industry Statistics, Revenue and Future Investments 2023

Lubricant Market

The global lubricants market is profiled in great detail in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR), providing readers with a comprehensive overview of the market through its historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects. The historical stats of the lubricants market are detailed in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory. The historical stats provided in the report also give analysts a solid platform to base future projections about the market. Based on this platform, future projections for the lubricants market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The leading players in the global lubricants market are also profiled in the report in order to give readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global lubricants market. The major drivers and restraints affecting the global lubricants market are also profiled in the report to provide readers a comprehensive overview of what’s making the market tick and what is holding the market back.

Lubricants are substances used to reduce the generation of heat through friction between two work surfaces. Due to their benefits in reducing the wear and tear, lubricants are widely used in a wide array of applications, including industrial, automotive, marine, construction, and others. Lubricants also protect work surfaces from rusting and other types of corrosion, making them last longer than unlubricated work surfaces. Lubricants are mainly produced from petroleum. As a result, the production of lubricants is dependent on the availability of petroleum. The fluctuations in the price of petroleum are thus likely to be a key restraint on the global lubricants market.

The growing automotive industry is likely to be a major driver for the global lubricants market over the forecast period. The automotive industry has grown spectacularly in the last few decades due to the growing demand for passenger vehicles from emerging regions. This has driven the demand for a number of substances used in automotive industry operations, including lubricants. The growing construction industry is also likely to be a major driver for the global lubricants market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global lubricants market include PETRONAS, Fuchs, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., JXTG Group, BP plc, Petrochina Company Ltd., Sinopec Lubricant Company, Total SA, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell plc. Advertising is likely to be a major competitive strategy for players in the global lubricants market over the forecast period. Merger and acquisition activity is also likely to be high in the market over the forecast period.

Lubricant Market Segmentation:

The global lubricants market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global lubricants market is segmented into mineral oil, biobased, and synthetic lubricants. The biobased segment is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for biobased industrial products, including lubricants. Biobased lubricants pose no threat to the environment, as they can biodegrade naturally. This has made biobased lubricants a key part of the global lubricants market.

By application, the global lubricants market is segmented into automotive, marine, construction, industrial, and others. The industrial segment is further classified as metalworking fluids, general industrial oils, process oils, and industrial engine oils. The automotive segment is further classified as gear oil, passenger vehicle oils, heavy duty engine oils, hydraulic and transmission fluids, and others. The automotive segment is likely to dominate the global lubricants market over the forecast period due to the growing automotive industry.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the global lubricants market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period. The growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific is the major driver for the global lubricants market, as the automotive industry is the major consumer of lubricants. The construction and marine industries are also growing in Asia Pacific, leading to a growing demand for lubricants.

