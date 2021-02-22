Retail Analytics Market Trends, Growth Factors, Scope, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Regional Outlook To 2023

Global Retail Analytics Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest the global Retail Analytics Market 2020 report stated the market is under high influence of COVID-19 pandemic. The long term analysis for the influence of corona pandemic on the retail market is provided by MRFR. As per MRFR study, the expansion of the retail analysis market is likely to grow at 17% CAGR across the assessment period 2017 and 2023 and value at USD 7 Bn by 2023.

The retail analytics market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global retail analytics market and its functions, deployment, solutions, and services segments. The lack of awareness among Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) along with lack of investment from research/consultancy firms are the elements that could influence the retail analytics market advancement throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The retail analytics market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the retail analytics market.

Market Segmentation

The global retail analytics market has been segmented based on functions, deployment, solutions, and services. On the basis of functions, the market for retail analytics is segmented based on in-store analytics, marketing analytics, merchandising, supply chain analytics, and consumer analytics. Additionally, the market on the basis of deployment, is segmented into cloud, on-premise. The global market for retail analytics is also covered based on the solutions segment which is further split into data management software, mobile applications, reporting and visualization tools, and analytical tools. On the basis of services, the market for retail analytics is segmented based on consulting, system integration, support and maintenance.

Major elements such as technology investors not aware about several benefits could obstruct the retail analytics market growth. However, according to the retail analytics market research report, the increasing availability of data along with the demand for business process optimization around the world will propel growth throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The retail analytics market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of functions, deployment, solutions, and services segments along with regional markets has been given in the global retail analytics market research report. The research analysts studying the retail analytics market have put out market forecasts in the retail analytics market research report in order to support retail analytics market-based companies. The retail analytics market research report provides an extensive understanding of the retail analytics market based on the information and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for retail analytics are predominantly covered in the global retail analytics market research report. Country-level retail analytics markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level retail analytics markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level retail analytics markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The retail analytics market research report also explores the regional market for retail analytics present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The retail analytics market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside retail analytics markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

Personalized solutions being created by retail stores around the world are presumed to drive the retail analytics market growth worldwide. The global retail analytics market could be challenged by lack of awareness among Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), nevertheless, organizations in the retail analytics market will carry the growth rate forward. The retail analytics market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the retail analytics market globally. Furthermore, the global retail analytics market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the retail analytics market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The retail analytics market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the retail analytics market to build better growth strategies.

Industry News

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) of founders and others who want to take companies publicly are the hot new thing, and now Simon Property Group is moving in on action. The shopping mall operator submitted a notification to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to create Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, a SPAC which will address an industry which will benefit from the management team’s expertise, knowledge and operational skills.

