Semiconductor Production Equipment Market 2021 Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Future Prospects and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis:

Semiconductor production equipment is a huge equipment that facilitates the performance of multiple steps required for the production of semiconductors. A report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global semiconductor production equipment market is expected to expand at 7% CAGR during the review period. It also unravels that the revenue valuation of the market is supposed to touch USD 63 Bn mark by 2023.

Semiconductors have found application in consumer electronics to industrial processes. Increasing adoption of automation systems in end-user industries is projected to facilitate the proliferation of the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market in the forthcoming years. Industry 4.0 is likely to witness large-scale adoption in developed and developing nations. It is anticipated to unleash opportunities for the market players in the years to come.

The ongoing trend of miniaturization in the electrical & electronics industry is prognosticated to pave the way for innovation in the semiconductor production equipment market. Increasing growth rate of the consumer electronics industry is poised to boost the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Also, the need for constant technological development ensures that the future trajectory of the market is set to remain lucrative in the nearby future.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Semiconductor Production Equipment Market are – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Applied Materials Inc. (US), AlsilMaterial (US), Atecom Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), LAM RESEARCH Corporation (US), KLA-Tencor Corporation (US), Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Teradyne Inc. (US), ASML Holdings N.V. (Netherlands), and Samsung Group (South Korea) among others.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the semiconductor production equipment market, on the basis of type, are – backend equipment, front-end equipment, and others.

The product-based segmentation of the semiconductor production equipment market includes probing machines, dicing machine, polish grinders, wafer manufacturers, cleaning machine, sliced wafer demounting, wafer edge grinding machine, and others.

The segments of the semiconductor production equipment market, on the basis of dimension, are 2D, 2.5 D, 3D, and others.

Regional Outlook

The geographical analysis of the global semiconductor production equipment market, on the basis of region, covers four regional segments – Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The analysis further takes into consideration the presence of key country-level markets in the region. North America is anticipated to account for the most substantial fraction of the market share. It is likely to benefit from the concentration of major players of the semiconductor production equipment market in the region. Europe is also assessed to witness significant growth pace in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific exhibits strong growth potential and is estimated to thrive ta the highest CAGR during the review period. The rapid developments in the semiconductors industry in region are expected to drive the semiconductor production equipment market in the forthcoming years.

Intended Audience

Semiconductor production equipment manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Semiconductor production equipment providers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Panel Technologists

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

