Chromatography Systems Market Key Players, Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis

Market Scenario:

Chromatography is a laboratory technique which enables us easy and efficient separation of the mixture of the essential particles and the chemical compounds. Chromatography system is designed in such a way that the mixture of compounds is dissolved in a fluid which is called as a mobile phase. Fluid carries mixture through a different material which is called as stationary phase. Due to the different properties of the compounds in the mixture, it travels at different pace through the stationary phase causing the compounds to separate. Increased use of the chromatographic techniques in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, development of the new biologic drugs are some of the factors fueling the growth of the chromatography systems market. Globally, the market is growing steadily and it is anticipated to show an exponential growth reaching approximately $11.5 billion in 2022

.Key Players for Chromatography systems Market:

Agilent Technologies, Apex Chromatography Pvt. Ltd., Apix Analytics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, GL Sciences Inc., JASCO Inc., Novasep Holding S.A.S., OI Analytical/Xylem Inc., PAC L.P., Pall Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Phenomenex Inc., QUADREX CORPORATION, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Industry Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WATERS, and others.

Segments:

Chromatography systems market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography which includes High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC), and Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC), and other types which includes Affinity Chromatography, Ion Exchange Chromatography, Column Chromatography, and Thin Layer Chromatography. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, hospital and research laboratories, agriculture and food industry, and others.

Regional Analysis of Chromatography Systems Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, America is believed to be the largest market for Chromatography systems. Moreover the European market is also growing continuously and slowly catching up with the American market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the Chromatography systems segment during the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa region are likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

