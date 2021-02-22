Mobile Payments Market Trends, Size, Driving Factors, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Segments and Forecast to 2023

Global Mobile Payments Market Analysis

The global Mobile Payments Market size is predicted to touch USD 3,300 billion at a 32% CAGR between 2017- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. As per the mobile payments market research report, the global market for mobile payments is projected to grow swiftly by US$3,300 billion by 2023. According to analysts, growing awareness about the benefits of mobile payments as well as convenience of use and secured approach will drive the market growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2023.

The mobile payments market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global mobile payments market and its end use application, mode of transaction, and mode payment segments. The limited penetration of technology along with low awareness levels among consumers and local businesses in some countries are the elements that could influence the mobile payments market advancement throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The mobile payments market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the mobile payments market.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile payments market has been segmented based on end use application, mode of transaction, and mode of payment. On the basis of end use application, the market for mobile payments is segmented based on education, entertainment, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Additionally, the market on the basis of mode of transaction, is segmented into SMS, WAP, and NFC. The global market for mobile payments is also covered based on mode of payment segment which is further split into m-wallet and mobile money.

Major elements such as concerns regarding safety and security could obstruct the mobile payments market growth. However, according to the mobile payments market research report, technological advancements along with adoption of advanced technologies will propel growth throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The mobile payments market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of end use application, mode of transaction, and mode payment segments along with regional markets has been given in the global mobile payments market research report. The research analysts studying the mobile payments market have put out market forecasts in the mobile payments market research report in order to support mobile payments market-based companies. The mobile payments market research report provides an extensive understanding of the mobile payments market based on the information and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for mobile payments are predominantly covered in the global mobile payments market research report. Country-level mobile payments markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level mobile payments markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level mobile payments markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The mobile payments market research report also explores the regional market for mobile payments present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The mobile payments market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside mobile payments markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

The growing popularity of near field communications (NFC) and demand for speed are presumed to drive the mobile payments market growth worldwide. The global mobile payments market could be challenged by complex policies in certain countries, nevertheless, organizations in the mobile payments market will carry the growth rate forward. The mobile payments market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the mobile payments market globally. Furthermore, the global mobile payments market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the mobile payments market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The mobile payments market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the mobile payments market to build better growth strategies.

Industry News

Popular shopping services “buy now, pay later” in the U.K. will face tougher regulations. Originally funded by Klarna, a $10.6 billion Swedish fintech start-up, these programs allow clients to spread the cost of their transactions over a period of interest-free installments. According to CNBC’s report, Klarna has received a total of $2.1 billion in funding to date and said in the report that it welcomed the move towards regulation.

