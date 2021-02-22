Hip Tendinitis Market: Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Hip tendonitis is a condition in which tendons connects various muscles to the hip bone get damaged due to various factors such as increasing age, changing lifestyle, and sports activities. The global hip tendonitis market is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing number of patients with hip tendonitis, increasing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of diabetes. Moreover, changing lifestyle, increasing government support, and rising awareness among the people are likely to fuel the market growth. On the other hand, strict regulatory rules, and long approval time for the drugs may slow the market growth.

The global Hip Tendinitis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global hip tendinitis market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment, and end users.

On the basis of the types, the market is segmented into internal snapping hip, external snapping hip, and intra-articular snapping hip.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into diagnosis and therapy. The diagnosis segment is further categorized into the physical exam, imaging tests, and others. An imaging test is further segmented into ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and others. The therapy is segmented into pharmacological therapy, non-pharmacological therapy, shock wave therapy or surgery, medical devices, and others. The pharmacological therapy is further segmented into OTC drugs, corticosteroids injections, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and others. Medical devices are further segmented into the mechanical band, support tape, pre-cut strips, continuous rolls, and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global hip tendinitis market owing to a large patient population, strong government support for research & development, and high health care spending. According to the report published in Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network, in 2014, over 1.3 million Americans were suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, changing lifestyle and eating habit have fuelled the growth of the market.

Europe has the second leading hip tendinitis market across the globe which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for hip tendinitis. As per statistics, the U.K and Germany have a huge number of patients suffering from diabetes, which is likely to drive the market growth. Asia Pacific hip tendinitis market is majorly driven by India and China owing to a huge geriatric population, and continuously developing healthcare sector have fuelled the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa contribute the least to the growth of global hip tendinitis market. The Middle East dominates the market for The Middle East and Africa. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East market. Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities and poor economic condition. However, the growth of the Africa market is high due to the presence of opportunities for the development of the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global hip tendinitis market are Almatica Pharma, Inc (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Taiwan), Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (India), Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals. (U.S.), and Perrigo Company (U.S).

