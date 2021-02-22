Global Factory Automation and Machine Vision Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

This report focuses on the global Factory Automation and Machine Vision status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factory Automation and Machine Vision development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Johnson Controls Inc
Siemens Ag
Emerson Electric Company
ABB LTD
Rockwell Automation Inc
Honeywell International Inc
Eastman Kodak
General Electric Company
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Teledyne Dalsa Inc
Texas Instruments Inc
Schneider Electric SA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Information Technology System
Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Programmable Logic Control (PLC)
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Power
Pharmaceuticals
Food processing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Factory Automation and Machine Vision status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Factory Automation and Machine Vision development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Factory Automation and Machine Vision are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.