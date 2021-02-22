Duloxetine API Market Analysis By Development Status, Business Opportunities, Trends And Competitive Landscape

Duloxetine API Market Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global duloxetine API market that includes Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Lupin (India), Zydus Cadila (India), Eli Lilly and Company (United States), Shodhana Laboratories (India), Hetero (India), Apotex Inc. (Canada), Shionogi Inc. (US), and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China).

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7707

Duloxetine API Market Highlights

The global duloxetine API market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.52% and is anticipated to reach USD 3,985.0 million by 2023. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical dosage forms such as tablets and capsules. Duloxetine is a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor used in the treatment of depression and anxiety. Additionally, duloxetine API is used to help relieve neuropathic pain in people with diabetes or ongoing pain due to disease conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and chronic back pain.

The factors such as the rising prevalence of depression, growing penetration of generic drugs, growing cases of anxiety, the growing trend of outsourcing, strong drug pipeline, and increasing demand for newly developed small molecule drugs are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Duloxetine API Market Segment analysis

The global duloxetine API market has been segmented into application. Based on application, the market has been segmented into major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, chronic musculoskeletal pain, and others. The chronic musculoskeletal pain accounted for a market value of USD 200.0 million in 2017.

Duloxetine API Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global duloxetine API market. In this region, North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as psychological disorders, diabetes, increasing government focus on generic drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. In Europe, the market growth is majorly due to the increasing pharmaceutical sector. Additionally, in Europe, countries such as the UK, Germany, and France have a higher demand for API and thereby drive the growth of the overall market. The Asia-Pacific market for duloxetine API is considered to be growing significantly due to the rising healthcare spending and a growing number of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). In this region, Japan accounted for a market share of 13.7% in 2017. Moreover, the Middle East and Africa accounted for the least share of the market. The low market share is due to the limited number of companies manufacturing duloxetine API.

Key Findings of the Duloxetine API Market:

Global duloxetine API market is projected to reach USD 3,985.0 million by 2023 with 3.52% CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023.

Americas accounted for the largest share in the region due to the rapidly growing prevalence of anxiety and depression.

Some of the players operating in the duloxetine API market include Lupin, Teva Pharmaceutical Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Zydus Cadila, among others.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis, leading market players, and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprises and discusses basic assessments on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global duloxetine API market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views over historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-unattended-ground-sensors-market-analysis-industry-size-share-leaders-major-key-vendors-2020-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-military-fire-control-systems-market-size-share-analysis-trend-analysis-forecast-till-2025-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/drone-payload-market-size-share-analysis-trend-key-companies-growth-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mine-ied-detection-system-market-global-size-share-trends-growth-opportunities-key-players-industry-segments-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/iot-in-aviation-market-size-high-trend-opportunities-offers-future-business-growth-2023-with-top-key-players-2020-2021-01-08

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

https://thedailychronicle.in/