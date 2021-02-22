Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Research Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Conventional Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices and Others), Wound Type (Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Ulcers, and Burns), & End-User (Hospitals and Others)- Global Forecast till 2023

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Overview

Global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is required to become essentially over the conjecture time frame. It is foreseen that the market held a market estimation of USD 2.24 billion out of 2017 and is anticipated to enlist a CAGR of 6.7% over the conjecture time frame. The negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a fixed wound-care framework and is significantly shown for huge incessant industrious wounds and intense entangled wounds. The framework comprises of an electronically controlled siphon and a froth dressing that depletes the wound. In this therapy, negative pressure is applied over the wounds for advancing mending. NPWT devices are for the most part used to deal with a few sorts of intense and constant wounds, for example, diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, blood vessel ulcers, pressure ulcers, and first-and severe singeing.

Factors including the developing predominance of interminable diseases, such as diabetes and stoutness, expanding causalities brought about by injury and mishaps, and developing spending on ceaseless and careful wounds are relied upon to impel the development of the market. As indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, about 2.8 million individuals were hospitalized because of wounds. In addition, the expanding pace of cesarean areas in old moms is required to build the post-employable utilization of NPWT devices.

Moreover, the rising utilization of streamlined single-use gadgets is foreseen to add to market development. Nonetheless, the significant expense of this therapy over the traditional wound therapy and a lack of prepared social insurance experts can hamper the market development over the gauge time frame.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market include Cardinal Health, ACELITY L. P. Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc., Smith & Nephew, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg, Medela, Talley Group, Genadyne, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB).

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Segmentation:

The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is segmented on wound type, product type, end-user, and region.

The market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into conventional negative pressure wound therapy devices, accessories, and single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices. Of these, the conventional segment held largest share of the global market for negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) in 2017. This growth of the segment is attributable to the ability of conventional negative pressure wound therapy devices to manage severe wound exudates.

The market, by wound type, is segmented into ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns. Of these, the ulcers segment is further segmented into venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and others.

The market, by end-user, is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and others.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market is segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is estimated to remain dominant in the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market in the coming period owing to the well-developed human services part, developing events of constant wounds, rising commonness of diabetes, and rising geriatric populace.

The negative pressure wound therapy market in the Asia-Pacific area comprises of nations, specifically, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific district is relied upon to be quickest developing locale attributable to the tremendous patient populace of constant sicknesses, for example, diabetes in nations, for example, India and China, high paces of consumes and damage cases, and expanding improvement in the social insurance division in most of nations in the Asia-Pacific area. As per the World Health Organization, more than 1 000 individuals are decently or seriously consumed each year in India.

Europe is required to hold the second biggest situation in the global negative pressure wound therapy market. The market development in this district is credited to the expanding number of mishaps and the developing predominance of diabetes combined with created social insurance foundation.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

…Continued

