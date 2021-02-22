Global FLEET MANAGEMENT Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fleet Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Donlen

Geotab

LeasePlan

Masternaut

Merchants Fleet Management

Omnitracs

Teletrac Navman

Trimble

Verizo

Wheels

WorkWave

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operations Management

Information Management

Risk Management

Vehicle Maintenance and Leasing

Safety and Compliance Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Fleet Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Fleet Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

