Global silicones market research report Research Report and Industry Analysis by Application and Region, Competitive Market Share, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Silicones are versatile and unique polymers because addition of different compounds and molecules to the main structure improve or alter the original properties. They are used with chemicals and materials often without generating undesired odor or byproduct. Moreover, they retain their fundamental chemical as well as physical properties when exposed to extreme environment condition and temperature. They are widely utilized in various end-use applications such as automotive & transportation, building & construction, medical & healthcare, industrial process, personal care & consumer products, and others on account of their superior properties such as resistance to UV and IR radiation, strong water repellency, and extremely strong adhesion qualities.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of the silicones market are increasing per capita disposable income, improved living standards, and rapid industrialization. Moreover, continuous growth of the building & construction industry in the developing countries worldwide is estimated to propel the market over the assessment period. Huge investment in the ongoing innovation and research & development projects by the major key operational players and high adoption rate within the end use industries are set to influence silicones demand positively. Furthermore, coatings and adhesives made from silicones provide excellent durability and better performance, which make them suitable for utilization in automotive and construction industries. However, volatility in raw material prices is estimated to hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:-

Globally, silicones market is categorized on the basis of type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is categorized into resins, fluids, gels, and elastomer. Silicone elastomer can be further segmented into liquid silicone rubber, high temperature vulcanized silicone elastomers, and room temperature vulcanized silicone elastomers. Silicone fluids are further bifurcated into straight silicone fluid and modified silicone fluid. Silicone resins can be segmented into methyl silicone resin, phenyl silicone resin, and silicone combination resin. Among them, the elastomer accounted for the largest market share in 2016 on account of rising use of this elastomer in the automotive & transportation and construction industries. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into building & construction, personal care & consumer products, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, industrial process, and others. Other application include, electrical & electronics, paper, textile, and energy. Among these, automotive & transportation is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing automotive production and sales along with increasing use of silicone in the manufacturing of automotive components.

Get A Sample Report Copy Here @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5476

Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth, which is further followed by Europe and North America owing to growing demand from numerous end-use industries such as automotive, personal care, and building & construction among others. The North American market is expected to witness a steady growth with the U.S. and Canada being major contributors. Europe is estimated to witness an average growth over the assessment period on account of increasing demand for silicones in automotive and textile sector specifically in Germany, Poland, Spain, and the U.K. Numerous countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to register a moderate growth due to increasing disposable income along with rising consumption of personal care.

Competitive analysis

The major players operating in the silicones market include Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Momentive (U.S.), Elkem Silicones (Norway), Evonik Industries (Germany), KCC Corporation (South Korea), GELEST, INC. (U.S.), NuSil Technology LLC (U.S.), Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), and BASF SE (Germany) among others.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]

Read More Article :

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/global-pyridine-market-information-2016-trends-growth-demand-opportunities-amp-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-market-planning-and-recovery-analysis/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/09/global-para-xylene-market-analysis-industry-analysis-investment-feasibility-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2016-2022/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/09/global-paint-pigments-market-2022-growth-trends-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/global-monocalcium-phosphate-market-size-share-growth-trends-revenue-top-companies-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2022/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/09/global-nylon-market-research-report-size-share-growth-trends-revenue-top-companies-regional-outlook-and-forecast-up-to-2025/

https://thedailychronicle.in/