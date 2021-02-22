Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Retail development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Nvidia
Amazon Web Services
Oracle
SAP
Intel
Sentient Technologies
Salesforce
Visenze
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Predictive Merchandising
Programmatic Advertising
Market Forecasting
In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance
Location-Based Marketing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence in Retail are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.