Global FIREWALL AS A SERVICE Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Firewall as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Firewall as a Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Barracuda

Cato

Check Point

Cisco

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Juniper

Palo Alto

WatchGuard

Zscaler

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traffic monitoring and control

Compliance and audit management

Reporting and log management

Automation and orchestration

Security management

Managed services

Professional services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy and utilities

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and eCommerce

Telecommunication, and IT and ITES

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Firewall as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Firewall as a Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Firewall as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

