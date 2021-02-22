Global Network Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

This report focuses on the global Network Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Broadcom

IBM

NetScout Systems

Spiceworks

Manage Engine

Paessler

Solarwinds

HP

Auvik Networks

GFI Software

Ubiquiti Networks

Beijer Electronics

Micro Focus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fault Management

Performance Management

Security Management

Configuration Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Education

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

