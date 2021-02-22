Proactive Security Market Outlook, Strategies, Industry Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers Forecast To 2024

Global Proactive Security Market Research Report by Component [Solutions (Security Monitoring and Orchestration, Attack Simulation, Risk and Vulnerability Management, Security Analytics, Advanced Malware Protection), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)], Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise), Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Retail and E-commerce, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future, the Global Proactive Security Market has been segmented based on component, organization size, vertical, and region/country.

Enterprises are able to effectively secure their data from cyber attacks by adopting proactive security solutions. These solutions assist enterprises in optimizing their security infrastructure, manage security vulnerabilities easily, and control all the security solutions from a single platform. The major factors boosting market growth are the increasing need for regulatory compliance with standards such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS). The strategic shift of enterprises towards proactive security due to the increasing sophistication of attacks is also driving the market growth. The increasing adoption of cloud-based cybersecurity services and the rapid digital transformation of organizations in major economies, offer lucrative opportunities for proactive security providers in the market. Many enterprises are investing in IT security to safegaurd against the cyber attacks, but the high investment costs are a matter of concern for SMEs. Also, advanced security solutions require innovative and technologically advanced solutions, which are more costly. Thus, budgetary constraints of enterprises are a barrier and can limit market growth during the forecast period.

By component, the Global Proactive Security Market has been divided into solutions and services. The solutions segment has been further categorized as security monitoring and orchestration, attack simulation, risk and vulnerability management, security analytics and advanced malware protection. The services segment has been categorized as professional services and managed services. The risk and vulnerability management solution segment is expected to have a larger market share, while the security analytics solution is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprise and small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME). The large enterprise segment is expected to have a greater market size during the review period. Large organizations extensively deploy proactive security on premise as well as on the cloud. SMEs are expected to grow with higher CAGR as SMEs are increasingly facing malware-based and DNS-based cyberattacks.

By vertical, the global proactive security market has been divided into IT and telecommunication, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, retail and e-commerce, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to be the largest segment and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the global proactive security market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the global proactive security market are IBM Corporation (US), Corvil (Ireland), Altran (France), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Securonix, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (Netherlands), Rapid7 ( US), Symantec Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), McAfee, LLC (US), CyArx Technologies LTD (US), Oracle Corporation (US), AT&T (US), and FUJITSU (Japan). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and the launch of solutions.

Regional Analysis

The Global Proactive Security Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to be the largest market with the increasing need for enterprises to protect their data from advanced cyberattacks and maintain compliance with regulations and standards in the region. Also, maximum number of leading market players are based in the US, which is expected to contribute to the market.

