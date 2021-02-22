Global Sinus Dilation Devices Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Sinus dilation devices are used to dilate obstructed sinus ostium among patients affected with sinusitis. The devices include balloon sinus dilation, endoscopic sinus surgery, sinus stents, and handheld instruments. Balloon sinus dilation devices also referred to as balloon sinuplasty that are used to gently dilate blocked arteries by using tiny balloons. It enables to open blocked sinus passages for allowing adequate ventilation and restoring natural drainage. It is a minimally invasive procedure and hence doesn’t involve removal of tissue or bone. It is performed by inserting a tiny catheter into the nose and afterward into the opening of blocked or narrowed sinuses. This procedure leads to faster recovery and minimal bleeding. Therefore, it is considered to be one of the most efficient devices for the treatment of sinusitis.

Moreover, the factors that are contributing towards the market growth include the rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures and growing incidences of sinus diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in the US, around 26 million adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in 2016, representing 11% of adults with diagnosed sinusitis. This rise in sinusitis leads the demand for sinus dilation devices for the treatment of the condition. Furthermore, technological innovations in sinus dilation devices and a significant increase in the aging population are further encouraging market growth.

The global sinus dilation market is segmented on the basis of device and end-user. Based on the device, the market is classified into balloon sinus dilation, endoscopic sinus surgery, sinus stents, and handheld instruments. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and growing trend towards innovations in the balloon sinus dilation devices are aiding in increasing the adoption of this device. Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is gaining significant popularity due to the increasing prevalence of sinusitis in the region. Europe is also showing remarkable opportunity due to the high focus on offering patient-centered care coupled with the improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, APAC is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to rising awareness about sinus disease in the region.

Some major players in the global sinus dilation market include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, and Medtronic Plc., among others. Mergers & acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and product launch are some of the strategies adopted by these players to be competitive in the market. For instance, Stryker Corporation in February 2018, a provider of minimally invasive treatment of several ENT conditions, acquired Entellus Medical. This acquisition enabled Stryker to offer innovative and cost-effective solutions to their customers.

Research methodology

The market study of the global sinus dilation market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as CDC, National Institute of Health, and American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for government and private companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.

Market segmentation

Global Sinus Dilation Market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Research and Analysis, By Device

2. Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Research and Analysis, By End-User

3. Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global sinus dilation devices market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global sinus dilation devices market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global sinus dilation devices market

Companies Mentioned

1. Acclarent, Inc.

2. Accurate Surgical & Scientific instruments Corporation

3. Dalent Medical, LLC

4. Entellus Medical, Inc.

5. Intersect ENT, Inc.

6. Jilin Corona Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd.

7. Johnson & Johnson Company

8. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

9. Maxillent Ltd.

10. Medtronic PLC

11. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

12. NeilMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

13. Olympus Corporation

14. Pyramed Pty Ltd.

15. S.T. Stent

16. Sinusys Corporation

17. Sklar Corporation

18. Smith & Nephew Plc

19. Stryker Corporation

20. Teleflex Inc.

