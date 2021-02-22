Global CONSUMER IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026 

summary
This report focuses on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Onegini
TransUnion
Ping Identity Corporation
Gigya
Centrify Corporation
Okta
Experian PLC
Janrain
Mitek Systems Inc.
Traxion Inc.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.
MorphoTrust USA
GB Group Plc
ID Analytics LLP
Aware Inc.
Equifax Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solution
Service
Deployment type
Market segment by Application, split into
Traditional Industries
New Technology Industry
Service Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.