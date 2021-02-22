Global CONSUMER IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026 

summary

This report focuses on the global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Onegini

TransUnion

Ping Identity Corporation

Gigya

Centrify Corporation

Okta

Experian PLC

Janrain

Mitek Systems Inc.

Traxion Inc.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

MorphoTrust USA

GB Group Plc

ID Analytics LLP

Aware Inc.

Equifax Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Service

Deployment type

Market segment by Application, split into

Traditional Industries

New Technology Industry

Service Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

