Global COMMERCIAL VEHICLE TELEMATICS Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Commercial Vehicle Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Vehicle Telematics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AirIQ

Cisco Systems

Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

DigiCore Holdings

Verizon Telematic

Garmin

MAN SE

Masternaut

MiX Telematics

Navman Wireless

Omnitracs

Scania SE

Telogis

TomTom NV

Trimble

Volvo Trucks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OEM

Aftermarket

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Vehicle Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Vehicle Telematics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Vehicle Telematics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

