Global E-BOOKS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026 

This report focuses on the global E-books status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-books development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Georg Von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

HarperCollins Publishers

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Penguin Random House

Rakuten Kobo

Simon & Schuster

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fiction e-books

Non-fiction and education e-books

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Kindle

Phone

Other Devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-books status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-books development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-books are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

