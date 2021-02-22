Global Bioprocess Container Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Bioprocess Containers are single-use used for the liquid-handling process in the biopharmaceutical companies. Growing pharmaceutical and biotech industry and increasing demand for biological products are expected to drive the growth of the market.
Bioprocess Container is anticipated to have held a market value of USD 990 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
Global Bioprocess Containers Market: Growing pharmaceutical and biotech industry and increasing demand for biological products are projected to boost the market growth by 2023.
On the other hand, high issue related leachable and extractables restrain the market growth over the forecast period.
Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the global bioprocess containers market are
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
- Sartorius (Germany)
- Danaher Corporation (US)
- Lonza (Switzerland)
- Fenner PLC (UK), Rim Bio (US)
- Fluids Control (Argentina)
- and Meissner (US)
Bioprocess Container Market Segmentation
The Global Bioprocess Containers Market has been segmented into type, application, and end user.
Based on type, the market is segmented into 2D container, 3D container, and accessories. The 2D container segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the global market in 2017.
Based on application, the market is segmented into production process, upstream process, and downstream process.
Based on end user, the market segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other end users.
Intended Audience
- Bioprocess Containers Manufacturers and vendors
- Various research and consulting firms
- Bioprocess Containers Distributors
Bioprocess Container Market Regional Analysis
Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-established players and rising demand for biological products.
Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market owing to the growing pharma and biotech industry.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing biopharmaceutical industry.
Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Report Prologue
Chapter 2. Market Introduction
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants
5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Investment Feasibility Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Bioprocess Containers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2D Container
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
Market Estimates & Forecast, By Country, 2018–2023
6.3 3D Container
…To be Continued.
