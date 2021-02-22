Global Software Defined Radio Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software Defined Radio development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

BAE Systems

IndraSistemas

L3 Communications

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwarz

Thales

Rockwell Collins

Northrop Grumman

Harris

Datasoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Transmitter

Receiver

Auxiliary System

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense Industry

Telecom Industry

Manufacturing Plants

Public Safety Vendors

Personal Use

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software Defined Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software Defined Radio development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software Defined Radio are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

