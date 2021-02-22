E-Health Services Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Business Revenue, Sales Forecast, Future Prospects and Impact of COVID-19

Global e-Health Services Market – Overview

With the growing technological advancement in the healthcare, the demand for electronic health records and telemedicine is also on upswing. e-health is the management of healthcare organization with the help of information and communication technology (ICT). e-health services are of various types. Most widely used e-health technologies are electronic health records and telemedicine. Electronic health records is very important for every healthcare organization. Clinical data management involves use of ICT and softwares for maintaining patient data electronically. Furthermore, with the help of telemedicine data related to patients, staff and finance of the hospital is stored electronically. This has resulted into transformation in the means of storing healthcare data. Initially, data was recorded manually by the healthcare staff. But now single unique identification number is needed to be entered and all the data of the patient is available within seconds.

e-health has many advantages over conventional methods of clinical data management such as avoidance of manual records and timely access to patient data. The factors driving for the growth of this market are extensive use of software and ICT healthcare, reduce cost, improve quality, availability of infrastructure for implementation of e-health and safe and adequate storage of data. E-health services market is flourishing with an increasing application of ICT for handling clinical and financial data for hospitals and clinics.

Global e-health services Market is expected to reach USD 270 billion in 2023 from USD 120 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 12.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global E-Health Services market is expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a steady growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a constant CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

IBM Corporation (U.S), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), McKinsey & Co. (U.S), Motion Computing Inc. (U.S), Epocrates Inc. (U.S), Telecare Corp. (U.S), Proteus Digital Health (U.S) Apple (U.S), GE Healthcare (U.S), Boston Scientific Corp (U.S), Cerner (U.S) and others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global E-Health Services Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The market for e-Health Services is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of E-Health Services appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. Numeral players in the market are offering a wide range of products that are available into the market and so key players are trying to focussing on different strategies to increase their share in market such as companies are binding with government organisations for to build a EHRs records and to support healthcare surveys.

For instance, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is a publically traded outsourcing company providing healthcare professionals with electronic health records technology and practice management. Its solutions include care coordination, clinical and patient engagement. The solutions offered by the company in healthcare include care coordination, clinical services and patient engagement. CareInMotion and dbMotion are the most popular solutions of this company in healthcare. In May 2017, center of Disease Control and prevention selects Allscripts Technology to support National Healthcare Surveys.

IBM Corporation is a multinational technology company. The company manufactures computer hardware and software and also offers consultation services. Software solutions by the company in healthcare are EMR, digital hospital framework and population health insights and care management. In January 2017, the company announced the use of block chain technology for security exchange of healthcare data.

GE Healthcare is an American multinational company providing software solutions for healthcare. Workforce Management, Care Delivery Management, Enterprise Imaging, Applied Intelligence, Health Cloud, Financial Management are the solutions provided by these company in healthcare. In June 2017, the company introduced Encompass, a real time location system solution, helping hospital to manage inventory.

