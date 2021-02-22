Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Tokyo Electric Power
KDDI R&D Laboratories
NEC
Matsushita Electric Works
Nippon Signal
Information System Research Institute
Toshiba
Samsung Electronics
Avago Technologies Japan
Toyoda Gosei
SONY
NTT Dokomo
Casio Computer
NEC Communication Systems
NEC Lighting
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Visible Light LED
Diodes
Image Sensor
IR Transmitter
Optical Coupler
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Vehicles, Traffic
Defense, Security
Hospitals, Medical Care
Aviation
Mining
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visible Light Communication (VLC) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.