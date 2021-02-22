Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Tokyo Electric Power

KDDI R&D Laboratories

NEC

Matsushita Electric Works

Nippon Signal

Information System Research Institute

Toshiba

Samsung Electronics

Avago Technologies Japan

Toyoda Gosei

SONY

NTT Dokomo

Toyoda Gosei

Casio Computer

NEC Communication Systems

NEC Lighting

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Visible Light LED

Diodes

Image Sensor

IR Transmitter

Optical Coupler

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Vehicles, Traffic

Defense, Security

Hospitals, Medical Care

Aviation

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visible Light Communication (VLC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visible Light Communication (VLC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visible Light Communication (VLC) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

