Global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Gilat Satellite Networks

Speedcast

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Cambium Networks

Comtech Telecommunications

Emerging Markets Communications

Gigasat

GomSpace

Imtech Marine

Mitsubishi Electric

ND Satcom

Newtec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed Station

Mobile Station

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

