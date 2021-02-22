Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
CONTINENTAL
QUALCOMM
DAIMLER
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
AUDI
INTEL
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
TOMTOM
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
CISCO SYSTEMS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
V2V (VEHICLE-TO-VEHICLE)
V2I (VEHICLE-TO-INFRASTRUCTURE)
V2P (VEHICLE-TO-PEDESTRIAN)
V2H (VEHICLE-TO-HOME)
V2G (VEHICLE-TO-GRID)
V2N (VEHICLE-TO-NETWORK)
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.