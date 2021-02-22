Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

GENERAL ATOMICS

NORTHROP GRUMMAN

ELBIT

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES

AEROVIRONMENT

LOCKHEED MARTIN

BOEING

AERONAUTICS

SAAB

THALES

DJI

PARROT

3D ROBOTICS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed-Wing UAV

Many Rotor UAV

Single Rotor UAV

Mixed VTOL UAV

Market segment by Application, split into

Civil

Commercial

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

