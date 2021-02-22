Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
GENERAL ATOMICS
NORTHROP GRUMMAN
ELBIT
ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES
AEROVIRONMENT
LOCKHEED MARTIN
BOEING
AERONAUTICS
SAAB
THALES
DJI
PARROT
3D ROBOTICS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fixed-Wing UAV
Many Rotor UAV
Single Rotor UAV
Mixed VTOL UAV
Market segment by Application, split into
Civil
Commercial
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) And Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.