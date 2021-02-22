Global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Avaya

Cisco

Microsoft

Fuze

West Unified Communications Services

Mitel

PanTerra Networks

Polycom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Tenant

Multi-Tenant

Market segment by Application, split into

Information And Communication Technology (ICT)

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI)

Medical

Retail

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

