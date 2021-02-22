Global People Counting Solution Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global People Counting Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the People Counting Solution development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

FLIR Systems Inc.

IEE SA

Axis Communications AB

RetailNext Inc.

Traf-Sys Inc.

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Iris GmbH

ShopperTrak

InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.

Eurotech SPA

SensMax

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software & Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitality

Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Sports & Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global People Counting Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the People Counting Solution development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of People Counting Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

