Global Sartans Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Sartans market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Sartans industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Sartans YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -3.4% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 25.0 billion in 2020 from US$ 25.9 billion in 2019. The market size of Sartans will reach US$ 27.2 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% from 2020 to 2026.

Sartans are the latest generation of antihypertensive drugs, which have good antihypertensive effect and drug tolerance, less adverse reactions, and have protective effect on target organs, so they are widely used in clinic. There are more than 1 billion patients with hypertension in the world. Long term treatment drives the demand for Sartans and intermediates. Due to the shortage of key intermediates, the tightening of environmental protection and the incident of Sartan impurities, the supply of Sartan products is in short supply and the price continues to rise.

The Sartans can be divided into five categories: Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan and Others.

Valsartan

Valsartan, sold under the trade name Diovan among others, is a medication used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease. It is a reasonable initial treatment for high blood pressure. It is taken by mouth. Versions are available as the combination valsartan/hydrochlorothiazide, valsartan/amlodipine, valsartan/amlodipine/hydrochlorothiazide, or valsartan/sacubitril.

Irbesartan

Irbesartan, sold under the brand name Avapro among others, is a medication used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease. It is a reasonable initial treatment for high blood pressure. It is taken by mouth. Versions are available as the combination irbesartan/hydrochlorothiazide.

Telmisartan

Telmisartan, sold under the trade name Micardis among others, is a medication used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease. It is a reasonable initial treatment for high blood pressure. It is taken by mouth. Versions are available as the combination telmisartan/hydrochlorothiazide and telmisartan/amlodipine.

Losartan

Losartan, sold under the trade name Cozaar among others, is a medication mainly used to treat high blood pressure. It is also used for diabetic kidney disease, heart failure, and left ventricular enlargement. It is taken by mouth. It may be used alone or in addition to other blood pressure medication. Up to six weeks may be required for the full effects to occur.

Others

The other sartans contain Azilsartan, Olmesartan, Candesartan, etc.

From the perspective of application, Sartans can be divided into three main categories: Anti-Hypertension, Anti-Viral and Others.

Anti-Hypertension

Hypertension is one of the most common chronic diseases, and it is also the main risk factor to induce various cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. There are more than 1 billion hypertensive patients in the world, and about 270 million hypertensive adults in China. The treatment of chronic hypertension requires long-term medication, and the huge patient base and long-term treatment demand drive the continuous expansion of the market of antihypertensive drug raw materials and preparations.

Anti-Viral

Antiviral drugs are a class of medication used specifically for treating viral infections rather than bacterial ones. Sartans are also used in the antiviral field, among which the more widely used is the treatment of AIDS.

Others

Other applications of Sartans are Anti-Asthma, Anti-Cardiovascular, Anti-Kidney, etc.

Major manufacturers

Table 1. Major manufacturers and Products Offered

Company Product Type

Pfizer Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Novartis Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Merck Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

AstraZeneca Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Eli Lilly Valsartan, Irbesartan, Losartan

Sanofi Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Bristol-Myers Squibb Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Bayer Valsartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

GSK Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Teva Pharmaceutical Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Xianju Pharma Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan

Menovo Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Tianyu Pharma Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan

Starry Pharma Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan

Huahai Pharmaceutical Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan