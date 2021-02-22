Global 5G Fiber Optic Cables MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Summary

Fiber optic cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.

5G networks are expected to connect people with things through smart networks and applications, all of which will generate huge amounts of data. It tries to provide the best performance among all performance indicators while connecting more devices. The advancement of these networks will drive and inspire a new wave of computing and technological innovation that will change the way we live and work. But before 5G becomes a reality, network infrastructure must be established to support billions of devices and trillions of terabytes of data that will flood the network.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5159416-global-5g-fiber-optic-cables-market-insights-forecast-to-2026

Players：

Prysmian–MassLink™/ FlexRibbon™

HTGD–G.652.D/G.654.B/G.657.B/G.657.A

Furukawa–S124M12

Corning–FastAccess®

Fujikura– next-generation of millimeter-wave RF-ICs

Sumitomo–PureAdvance™-110

ZTT–IEC 60794-1/IEC 60794-2/IEC 60794-3/IEC 60794-4

YOFC–FarBand®/GYAXTC8Y/GYAXC8Y-J

Futong–ARSS OFC/ ADS OFC

The leading manufacturers are Prysmian, HTGD, Furukawa, Corning, YOFC, etc. The concentration of the top six was 39.48 % in 2018, compared with 37.94% in 2013.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer area of the fiber optic cable industry, with more than 70% of the fiber optic cable consumed in the region. Recent demand factors include the ongoing construction of FTTH and the deployment of 5G. Although China Telecom and China Unicom’s FTTH project has passed most houses in major cities in China, the government’s requirements for improving broadband coverage in rural areas and the construction of 5G networks in the next few years may maintain high levels of optical cable demand after 2017 A factor.

After Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumer market, followed by Europe.

Segment by Type, the 5G Fiber Optic Cables market is segmented into

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Segment by Application, the 5G Fiber Optic Cables market is segmented into

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/precision-harvesters-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-02

The construction of micro base stations and edge nodes is also the main force: due to the natural characteristics of high-frequency signal propagation loss, 5G will necessarily require a large number of sites to achieve deep coverage. In an environment where site resources are tight in urban areas and there are many indoor scenes, a large number of micro base stations / pico base stations need to be deployed. This part will form “capillary demand” for fiber optic cables, which will be the most powerful factor driving the growth of fiber demand. Finally, the construction of 5G application scenarios with high reliability and low latency requires an “edge computing” solution, and the establishment of edge computing nodes also requires the deployment of fiber optic cables. We conservatively estimate that the total fiber demand for 2019-2021 will be 310 million core kilometers, 350 million core kilometers, and 420 million core kilometers, respectively. After 2020, the demand growth rate will recover by more than 20%, which effectively digests the domestically released capacity, and the fiber price is stable. Rise.

In 2018, QYR counted about 120 fiber optic cable manufacturing companies in China, of which more than 20 were loss-making companies, with a loss of 18%. Small and medium-sized fiber optic cable companies without optical rod capacity to seize the market through price wars will cause more losses.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the 5G Fiber Optic Cable market in 2020.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/subsea-production-and-processing-system-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-06

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the 5G Fiber Optic Cable industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the 5G Fiber Optic Cable YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -8.3% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 1346 million in 2020 from US$ 1468 million in 2019. The market size of Silicon Photonic will reach US$ 10040million in 2026, with a CAGR of 16% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/antivirus-software-global-market-size-trend-demand-segmentation-major-players-applications-and-analysis-2020-2025-2021-02-10

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global 5G Fiber Optic Cables market.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dry-laundry-detergents-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Prysmian

HTGD

Furukawa

Corning

Fujikura

Sumitomo

ZTT

YOFC

Futong

Taihan

5G Fiber Optic Cables Breakdown Data by Type

Single-Mode Cable

Multi-Mode Cable

5G Fiber Optic Cables Breakdown Data by Application

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others