Global Time of Flight (ToF) Camera Industry MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Summary

Time-of-flight camera (ToF camera) is a range imaging camera system that employs time-of-flight techniques to resolve distance between the camera and the subject for each point of the image, by measuring the round trip time of an artificial light signal provided by a laser or an LED.

Advantages of ToF cameras

• Simple and compact compared to other systems; no moving parts inside and the illumination unit is kept just next to the lens.

• Long and accurate (even in centimetres) working distance.

• Wide application range; depends neither on whether the object has feature point or not nor on the nature of ambient light (strong or weak).

• Uses only a little amount of processing power.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5159412-global-time-of-flight-tof-camera-industry-market-research-report-2020

• Faster than other 3D laser scannings; can operate up to 160 images per second.

Global Time of Flight (ToF) Camera Key Players:

Sony IMX55 DepthSense

PrimeSense (Apple) US20130207970

Microsoft

Azure Kinect DK

Microchip Technology EPC610

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cranberry-juice-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast—2025-2021-02-02

IFM Electronic GmbH O3D303

Teledyne e2v

Infineon REAL3™

Odos-imaging SWIFT-G

STMicroelectronics FlightSense™

Espros Photonics epc635

ToF’s receiving-end sensor chip is still dominated by Sony. Sony and Samsung, as the leading companies in image sensor chips, have also accumulated a lot in the TOF market and will become the main market leader in the future.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

CMOS Time-of-flight Camera

CCD Time-of-flight Camera

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Robotics and Drone

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-exhaust-systems-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-02-06

Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

Entertainment

Security and Surveillance

Automotive

Others

In the time of (ToF) cameras, cars account for a high proportion, about 26%. Consumer electronics is in second place, about 18%, and it continues to grow.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-business-spend-management-bsm-software-market-2020-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-02-10

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Beta-Galactosidase Assay Kits market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Time of (ToF) Camera industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Time of (ToF) Camera growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -8.4% in 2020 and the revenue will be 3807 in 2020 from US$ 4156 million in 2019.

ToF cameras in smartphones

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-allergy-vaccine-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09

For the advanced working process, ToF cameras are generally faster and more accurate than secondary depth sensors and structured light 3D cameras. For that, it can be used in smartphones for several things：

On Rear Side: ToF cameras can be used on the rear side of smartphones for –

• Capturing better portrait shots.

• Enabling improved depth effects.

• Scanning 3D subjects or objects.

On Front Side: ToF cameras can be used on the front side of smartphones for –

• Enabling advanced facial recognition technology.

• Having better depth and beautification effects.

• Letting users use ‘touch-free’ gestures.

In 2017, the Time of (ToF) Camera had fewer applications, but with the development of technology, in 2019, Huawei released the P30 series and added ToF lenses for the first time. After that, some high-end machines use ToF cameras. The ToF camera market is very prosperous and will be the mainstream of mobile phone cameras in the future. However, due to the impact of new coronavirus pneumonia in 2020, the global ToF camera market will decline slightly.

Time of (ToF) Camera Upstream Industry

GaAs Wafer

According to a QYR survey, the global market size of upstream GaAs epitaxial wafers reached USD 1.1 billion in 2018. GaAs epitaxial wafers use the epitaxial production outsourcing model in the field of RF applications, which are basically monopolized by four companies, namely, British IQE, Taiwan VPEC (New Optoelectronics), Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical and Taiwan’s IntelliEPI. IQE is the sole supplier of VCSEL epitaxial wafers in iPhone. 2018 year.

IQE’s market share in the global EPI epitaxial wafer market has reached 60%, and its market share corresponding to VCSEL applications has reached 80%. Taiwan’s brand-new Optoelectronics is expected to become Apple’s second supplier. The company has accumulated 15 years in the field of EPI epitaxial wafers, and has now sent samples of VCSEL epitaxial wafers to Apple. Domestic GaAs epitaxial wafer manufacturers are mainly concentrated in the LED application field. This application field mainly uses IDM production methods, such as Sanan Optoelectronics and Qianzhao Optoelectronics.

This report focuses on Time of Flight (ToF) Camera volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Time of Flight (ToF) Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SoftKinetic (Sony)

Microchip Technology

IFM Electronic GmbH

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Teledyne

Odos-imaging

LMI Technologies

Fastree3D

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CMOS Time-of-flight Camera

CCD Time-of-flight Camera

Segment by Application

Automotive Applications

Human-machine Interfaces and Gaming

Measurement and Machine Vision

Robotics and Drone

Other