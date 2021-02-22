Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market Overview:

The Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Treatment Market is showing impressive signs of attaining a CAGR of 7.58% between 2018 and 2023. The forecast period would also witness a touching of a valuation of USD 2900mn by the end of 2023. Irritable bowel syndrome is a disease that triggers immense pain in the stomach that, if not cured in time, could lead to depression. The problem can be a long-lasting one. Market Research Future (MRFR) report has found out that the market is evolving due to the growing awareness that is making people seek better treatment.

Several factors like better Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market awareness, high expenditure capacity, and increasing ingress of various technologies can impact the global market. Pharmaceutical industries are impacting the market with various innovation and others.

Competitive Landscape:

A lot of companies are making substantial movement by launching tactical changes. These companies are Allergan Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals international, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Mallinckrodt, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nestle Health Science, Ardelyx, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and Abbott. MRFR recorded the latest moves initiated by these companies to make sure that a chart can be drawn for the market in the future, which can be used to predict various movements in the coming days.

In September 2019, Ardelyx, a California-based cardiorenal specialist, won FDA’s approval for their latest medicine Ibsrela, which can be considered as an oral treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The medicine is for adults. The approval finds nod from two clinical trials, T3MPO-1 and T3MPO-2, it also relied on a long-term result from T3MPO-3. The small molecule present in the medicine acts in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to hinder NHE3 from gaining momentum, which ensures better bowel movements.

Segmentation:

The report on the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market makes it extensive by segmenting the market into type, drug type, and end user. These segments carry various factorial details and trigger better understanding with volume-wise and value-wise understanding.

By type, the global market for irritable bowel syndrome treatment includes IBS-C, IBS-D, and IBS-M. IBS-D is has the potential to emerge as the major shareholder over the forecast period.

By drug type, the report on the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market includes linaclotide, lubiprostone, rifaximin, eluxadoline, and alosetron. The Linaclotide segment has the potential to take over the market.

By end use, the report containing study of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market encompasses clinics, research laboratories, hospitals, and others. The Hospitals segment has the better market coverage.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to make better contribution for the irritable bowel syndrome market. The regional market has better market opportunities due to their high expenditure capacity. Better healthcare facilities, high investment for research & development sector, medicines lined up in the pipeline, and others are expected to make strong contributions for the regional market. In addition, the presence of top-notch pharmacies and countries like the US, Canada, and others are expected to earn more revenues for the market.

Europe is expected to portray similar growth patterns, which can trigger a high influx of revenues. The market is also known for the presence of several market players who are impacting it with their innovations. On the other hand, they are collaborating with various other players to make substantial impact on the market.

The APAC market has better opportunities as the global players are looking for constant incorporation of efforts from regional governments, which they are receiving. In addition, the region has become a perfect business expansion plans for these companies. Hike in expenditure capacity, better medical facilities, and others are expected to make the market contribute the most in the coming years. Its massive population can also play a crucial role by allowing easy permeation for the market.

