Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market:

According to a detailed report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global ADME toxicology testing market is anticipated to register a substantial market valuation at 11.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

The significant factors influencing the global ADME Toxicology Testing Market are the increasing application of ADME toxicology testing by biotechnology companies and pharmaceuticals, and growing concerns raised by animal activists over the experiment and ill-treatment of animals in clinical trials have relatively aided the growth of the toxicology testing market. on the other hand, impactful factors such as the lack of in-vitro testing models to detect immune-stimulation and autoimmunity are projected to hinder the market growth during the review period.

Key Players:

the key players acknowledged in the global ADME toxicology testing market are Accelrys, Inc., ACEA Biosciences, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Albany Molecular Research, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Caliper Life Sciences, Inc., CeeTox, Inc., Cellartis AB, Cyprotex PLC., Life Technologies Corporation, Molecular Discovery Ltd., MultiCASE, Inc., Optivia Biotechnology, Inc., Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Xceleron, Inc., and others.

Segmental Analysis:

The global ADME toxicology testing market has been segmented based on the method, technology, application, and end-user.

Several methods utilized in the ADME toxicology testing market into the biochemical assay, cellular assay, ex-vivo, and in silica. The technologies operated in the market are high throughput, cell culture, molecular imaging, and OMICS technology.

The applications in the ADME toxicology testing market are segmented into hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, renal toxicity, systemic toxicity, and others.

Based on end-user, the ADME toxicology testing market is segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, pathological labs, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global ADME toxicology has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas (North America and Latin America) is the largest region in the global ADME toxicology testing market and is expected to account for the leading market share over the evaluation period. This can be attributed to the high acceptance of ADME toxicology testing in research activities. furthermore, the development in research expenditure is also accountable for the growth of the ADME toxicology testing market. North America is likely to contribute the majority of the market share acquired in this region, owing to the established healthcare and technology sectors in the country, which has lead to the early adoption of advanced clinical trials and diagnostic measures. This factor is likely to propel the market growth over the assessment period.

The European region is the second largest ADME toxicology testing market during the forecast period. The shifting focus of leading biopharmaceutical producers to increase its subsidiaries in countries such as Germany, Russia, UK, among others. Consequently, the growing number of pathological facilities in the region are expected to drive the market growth over the review period.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the global ADME toxicology testing market and is expected to reach a substantial valuation at the highest CAGR over the evaluation period. The increasing initiatives to improve the healthcare sectors in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan are predicted to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing oncology and palliative care facilities both at the hospital level and in the community are anticipated to impact the market positively.

