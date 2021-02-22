Global Electron Microscope Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Market Analysis

The global Electron Microscope Market is anticipated to touch USD 5.36 billion at a 7.9% CAGR between 2017-2023, states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The electron microscope, simply put, is a kind of microscope that uses electrons for creating a picture of the target. This microscope has a higher resolving power or magnification compared to the normal light microscope. Owing to its wonderful characteristics and plentiful benefits, an electron microscope has a wide range of applications, including atomic studies, nanotechnology, agriculture, polymer industry, among others.

Various factors are propelling the global electron microscope market growth. Such factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include increasing levels of research, constant advancements in technology, increasing expenditure on research and development in different regions worldwide, increasing adoption of the electron microscope in life science applications, and growing government funding.

ALSO READ :https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2256779/global-hair-care-products-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024/

On the contrary, the high cost of device and high maintenance cost are factors that may deter the electron microscope market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the electron microscope market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Phenom-World, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Metrology Inc., Nanoscience Instruments Inc., Merck KGaA, Leica Microsystems, KEYENCE CORPORATION, JEOL Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Hirox Ltd., Carl Zeiss International, Bruker Corporation, Angstrom Advanced Inc., and Agilent Technologies. Key players have incorporated certain strategies to strengthen their position in the market, such as joint ventures, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, new product innovations, R&D activities, and others.

ALSO READ :https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1714660/global-hair-care-products-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2024/

Industry News

June 2019: Researchers at the University of Tokyo & JEOL Ltd., have created an innovative electron microscope that has magnetic objective lenses that are newly designed and attained atom-resolved, direct imaging of materials having sub-A spatial resolution and a residual magnetic field in the same position less than 0.2 mT. This is the very first time such a goal is achieved.

ALSO READ :https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2962352/global-hair-care-products-market-research-report-2024/

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a complete segmental analysis of the electron microscope market based on applications and type.

By applications, the electron microscope market is segmented into semiconductors, nanotechnology, material sciences, life sciences, and others. Of these, semiconductors will lead the market during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of this segment include a high level of study related to research, advancement in technology, research and development expenditure in different regions across the world and its increasing life science applications.

ALSO READ :https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1205666/global-hair-care-products-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2024/

By types, the electron microscope market is segmented into transmission electron microscope (TEM), scanning electron microscope (SEM), reflection electron microscope (REM), and others. Of these, the scanning electron microscope segment will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period for its increasing application in material sciences and chemistry. It is useful for observing the size and shape of specimens as they offer a 3D view. The scanning electron microscope segment is predicted to grow at a 7.6% CAGR.

ALSO READ :https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2904540/global-hair-care-products-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2024/

Regional Analysis

By region, the electron microscope market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will dominate the market during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of the electron microscope market in the region include the presence of many key market players in the region, the accessibility of advanced medical facilities, and the presence of strong economies, including Canada and the USA.

The electron microscope market in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period. Various factors propelling the growth of the electron microscope market in the region include the availability of the latest medical facilities, high density of population, and increased industrialization.

The electron microscope market in the APAC region will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period for the increased investment in high manufacturing, consumer electronics, and pharmaceuticals coupled with burgeoning demand for better medical facilities. Japan, South Korea, India, China, and Australia are the major contributors in this region.

The electron microscope market in the MEA will have a slow and steady growth during the forecast period for a couple of reasons such as poor healthcare facilities, poor access to treatment, political instability, lack of technological advancement, lack of education, lack of awareness, and healthcare not regarded a priority by the majority of the governments.

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/