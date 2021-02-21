Global Power System Analysis Software MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Power System Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power System Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Etap Operation Technology

Atos SE

Artelys SA

PSI AG

Operation Simulation Associates

Unicorn Systems

Energy Exemplar

Electricity Coordinating

PowerWorld Corporation

Open Systems International

Nexant

Electrocon International

Poyry

DIgSILENT GmbH

Neplan AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Distribution Station

Transmission Station

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Power System Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Power System Analysis Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power System Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.