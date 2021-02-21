Global Converged Infrastructure MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Converged Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Converged Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Nutanix
Hitachi Data Systems
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Cisco Systems
VMware
Dell EMC
Scale Computing
NetApp
Simplivity
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Server
Storage
Network
Software
Services
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Education
BFSI
Telecommunication and IT
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Converged Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Converged Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Converged Infrastructure are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.